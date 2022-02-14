'Euphoria 2' Star Alexa Demie Talks About 'violent & Traumatic' Scene With Nate In Ep 6

Known for its tendency to create havoc amongst viewers with every dramatic episode, the HBO series Euphoria 2 continued the streak and stirred up the internet with its latest sixth episode. Based on the problematic lives of high-school students indulging in alcohol, drug abuse, crime and more, the series dives deeper into the struggles of Zendaya's character Rue who is facing a tumultuous time after being unable to control her drug addiction.

The series also shows the taxing and complex relationship between Cassie, Maddy and Nate along with other significant characters' plotlines. Beware, spoilers ahead.

Rue reveals Cassie's secret to Maddy

After Zendaya's Rue turned the entire city upside down trying to chase off the cops in a withdrawal frenzy, she revealed Cassie's long-hidden secret to her best friend Maddy. While the latter managed to keep her calm, Nate decided to get rid of the leverage on him possessed by Maddy and goes to an extreme length for it. The latest episode showed the distressing scene where Nate holds a gun to Maddy's head to get the tape from her.

Alexa Demie talks about the 'violent & traumatic' scene with Jacob Elordi's Nate

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Alexa Demie, who plays the role of dazzling and glamourous Maddy in Euphoria 2, got candid about the disturbing Russian Roulette scene with Nate, played by Jacob Elordi. The actor admitted that viewers got to witness Maddy's 'incredibly tough and vulnerable' moment in the scene. The actor further explained that Nate was with Maddy for a long time and is very close to her.

"Nate decides to break into Maddy's house and forces her to give him the tape of Cal and Jules. Holds a gun to her head. He gets the tape" pic.twitter.com/D5IDocJAc6 — c a t y 🇲🇽 (@heartofross) February 7, 2022

She further reasoned for her character. ''Maybe for a second she thinks he's bluffing, or she doesn't think that he would actually go as far as to shoot her, which sounds crazy to say,'' she said, adding, ''Despite her feeling fear, she's trying to test how far this person she thought loved her would go.''

Alexa Demie also believed that Maddy was trying to protect her friend, Jules, who was in the tape. The actor concluded, ''She's going through every possible situation in her head while in survival mode and we see this person go too far, which breaks her. It's heartbreaking to see her experience something so violent and traumatic, and it's the moment that really shifts things for her.''

(Image: @alexademielatina/Instagram/@heartofross/Twitter)