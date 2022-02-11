'Euphoria' Stars Dominic Fike & Hunter Schafer Dating? Actors Spark Rumours With THIS Pic

Zendaya-starrer Euphoria season 2 is earning love and critical acclaim from fans with only five episodes released on HBO so far. The teen drama takes a closer and darker look at the life of the problematic high schoolers dealing with complex and toxic relationships, friendships, drug abuse, crime, and more with the original cast making a return in the second season. However, fans are also welcoming a new face named Dominic Fike who plays the role of Elliot.

Elliot, who also shares a problem of drug abuse with Rue, becomes best buddies with Zendaya's character and Hunter Schafer's Jules in the series. While the trio shares a growing bond in the series, the fiction is not far from reality as Dominic Fike recently flared romance rumours with co-star Hunter through his latest post. Check out the picture below.

Hunter Schafer is dating Dominic Fike?

Taking to his Instagram story, the singer turned actor Dominic Fike shared a glimpse into his dinner night with Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer. In the picture, the two actors locked lips as the former captioned the picture by writing, ''Happy birthday happy birthday.'' Interestingly, both the actors celebrate their birthdays in December. Fans also shared more pictures and videos from their date night where Dominic can be seen feeding Hunter.

hunter schafer and dominic fike on a date last night 😩 y’all have my heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pQnfl5KQVI — 🧸 (@rulesrue) February 11, 2022

As a per report from Hollywood Life, the duo has been spotted enjoying dinner dates on several occasions. They were also clicked leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles while holding hands in January this year. These images sparked romance rumours although both the actors are yet to confirm or deny the same.

Wait. Wait. What. Elliot and Jules are actually dating in real life? DOMINIC FIKE AND HUNTER SCHAFER ARE DATING IN REAL LIFE???? pic.twitter.com/dxzMN9DBKp — Beju💋⁷ SUNJAY GRADUATION 🎉 (@LIPS_VANTE) February 11, 2022

hunter schafer and dominic fike, you have my heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IftoBkff1k — 🧸 (@rulesrue) February 11, 2022

The picture was enough to give fuel to the rumour mill as social media was sent into a frenzy. Many fans believed that the actors made their relationship Instagram official after weeks of speculating about their romance. One netizen wrote, ''Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike being together makes our heart melt.''

Meanwhile, fans rejoiced after the show announced that they will be coming back for another season. Sharing the exciting news, the makers wrote on social media, ''#EUPHORIA has been renewed for season 3."

Image: Instagram/@euphoria