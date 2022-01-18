'Euphoria': Sydney Sweeney Reveals 'insane' Experience Wearing Cast For Pregnancy Scene

Actor Sydney Sweeney took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and shared some glimpses from her time on the sets of Euphoria season 2 and gave fans a sneak-peek into how she prepared for her pregnancy scene in the show. She revealed that a full-body cast was made for her so that her baby bump would look as original as possible in the show. She mentioned the 'belly was insane' as she shared clips of the process in which it was made.

Sydney Sweeney shares behind the scene glimpses from Euphoria season 2

The Zendaya-starrer recently came out with a brand new season and has been the talk of the town ever since. The second instalment of the show features an episode in which Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie has a scene in which she is pregnant. The actor took to her social media story to share the process in which her baby bump was made as she shared several videos online. She wrote, "Had to do a full-body cast so they could make the prosthetic belly." She was then seen standing still, as someone put a blue liquid all over her to make the cast. She wrote, "First layer of goop. Had to be very still." She then shared another video and wrote, "More layers." She then went on to write, "Then they basically paper macheted me" as she shared a video of the cast being made. Her next story read, "Once dried they cut me out of it!" and "It was basically a wax job removing it." She then shared the final outcome of the process as she wrote, "Then they made the belly out of the mould, glue it to me, and paint it!"

Here's a look at Sydney Sweeney's story

Sweeney also shared several pictures from behind the scenes of the show and wrote, "bts and baby bumps". She included pictures of herself as Cassie and also shared glimpses of Nate, played by Jacob Elordi and Fezco, played by Angus Cloud.

The HBO drama first premiered in 2019 and it is available for fans to watch on Disney+Hotstar. The show stars Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Barbie Ferreira, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi and others apart from Zendaya and Sweeney. It revolves around the lives of teenagers and how they navigate through love, life and friendships.

Image: Instagram/@sydney_sweeney