'Euphoria': Zendaya-starrer Becomes USA's Most-tweeted-about Show Ahead Of Season's Finale

Zendaya-starrer hit teen drama Euphoria season 2 will come to an end on February 27, 2022, and fans are eagerly waiting for the final episode of the show. Several viewers have taken to social media to pen down posts about their anticipation of the new episode and what they can expect from it. The show has now become the most-tweeted-about series of the decade in the USA ahead of the release of its season 2 finale, according to reports by Variety.

Euphoria becomes the most-tweeted-about show ahead of season 2 finale

Variety reported that people have penned about 30 million tweets about the much-loved show since its second season began to air in January 2022. The report went on to state that there was a 51% increase in tweets from the first sermon of the show. The head of TV partnerships at Twitter, Jenna Ross mentioned that the memes, predictions and fashion trends have 'dominated Twitter' since Euphoria season 2 began to air. She also credited the 'strong community' of fans who had to build the viewership of the show as she said, via Screen Rant,

"From hilarious memes to plot predictions and fashion inspiration, Euphoria has dominated Twitter this season. The show has built a strong community of dedicated fans who not only root for their favourite characters and scenes but also openly voice their frustrations and fears, especially as it relates to the fate of characters."

Euphoria season 2 finale

The latest episode of Euphoria season 2 saw the hit play put on by Maude Apatow, Lexi's character. Fans now wonder what the consequences of her rather bold show will be and how her sister Cassie and the rest of the audience, who were the characters' classmates will react to it. Fans are also eager to know what happened to Fezco and why he did not manage to attend the play. Speaking about the upcoming finale of the season, Maude Apatow told Entertainment Weekly that there would be a 'really good' scene with her character and Zendaya's Rue, who were inseparable at one point, but grew apart. The final episode of the season will release on February 27 on Disney+Hotstar.

Image: Instagram/@Zendaya