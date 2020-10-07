'Evil' Cast: Katja Herbers As Kristen Bouchard And Others In Pivotal Roles

Evil revolves around the life of a skeptical forensic psychologist. She teams up with a Catholic seminarian and a carpenter to investigate the Church’s history of unexplained events such as eerie feeling, demonic possessions, and constant hauntings, among other mysteries. While respecting everyone else’s opinions, they try to assess any logical explanation of all the happenings. The supernatural drama series garnered a lot of attention after releasing in 2019. Now, CBS has renewed Robert King and Michelle King’s Evil for a second season. Read on to know more about Evil cast:

Check out the cast of Evil

Evil web series cast consists of various main, recurring, and supporting characters. It features Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Michael Emerson, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Aasif Mandvi, Christine Lahti, and Skylar Gray, among others, in pivotal roles. Check out the Evil Netflix cast below:

Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard

Katja Herbers plays the role of a skeptical forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard. Priest David Acosta hires her to assist her in distinguishing between incidents of demonic possessions and insanity. Kristen is a non-believer of religion and supernatural events. However, various instances challenge her beliefs and seek an explanation for the same.

Mike Colter as David Acosta

Mike Colter plays the role of David Acosta, a former journalist who wants to become a Catholic priest. He investigates supernatural events and happenings in reports. He also tries hallucinogens for visions but cannot understand whether his mind is making them up.

Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir

Aasif Mandvi plays the role of a contractor, Ben Shakir. He works as a technical expert for David Acosta. Besides, Ben also provides explanations for all the eerie happenings.

Michael Emerson as Dr Leland Townsend

Michael Emerson portrays an expert named Dr Leland Townsend. He has an obsession with encouraging people to commit negative and evil things. Moreover, Dr Leland Townsend has an interest in priest David Acosta, who does not believe in committing crimes. In one of the episodes, the expert also reveals that he is Jake Perry, a former insurance adjuster.

