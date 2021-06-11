Ewan McGregor Shares Deets About 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' And Working Alongside Stormtroopers

Upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most anticipated series and we finally have some update about it. Actor Ewan McGregor who will be reprising his Star Wars role as the Jedi Master in the series took some time off from filming to participate in an interview. In the segment, Ewan shared some exciting details about the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and confirmed the presence of actual Stormtroopers on the set.

Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi will be acting with Stormtroopers

In Variety's Actors on Actors segment, McGregor shared that he felt like a kid while filming for the series. Sharing that he has to be careful about what to say as he does not want to give away anything, Ewan revealed that on the set he had to wall past two Stormtroopers and that is when he realised that he has never worked with them before as those used in the Star Wars franchise were clones. The actor who was six years old when the 1977 original Star Wars had released shared that he had never seen a Stormtrooper before and when he was walking past one in the scene he felt that he was six again.

He further added that the sight of a Stormtrooper gave him a fright and he asked someone, "Were there Stormtroopers in my films? Because I don’t think I’ve seen a Stormtrooper for real before.' They were like, 'No, they weren’t Stormtroopers; they were clones." He also shared that he got a chance to work with a little Jawa as well.

A look at Obi-Wan Kenobi cast

The series will be featuring several Star Wars characters apart from Ewan who will be playing the titular role including Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars. The Obi-Wan Kenobi cast also features Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. The limited series will take place 10 years after the events of the 2005 movie Revenge of the Sith. While the series went on floors in April 2021, Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to release in 2022. The official release date has not been announced yet.

