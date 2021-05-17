EXCLUSIVE: Barkha Singh Opens Up About "burnout Amongst Creators" Amid COVID Second Wave

Barkha Singh recently, in an exclusive interview with Republic World, opened up about creating content and burnout. In the interview, she revealed how it was difficult to strike a balance between mobilizing COVID-19 resources and creating engaging content at the same time. She then revealed how she took care of her mental health during this pandemic as she felt demotivated during this second wave.

Barkha Singh opens up about content creators suffering from burnout

Barkha Singh in an exclusive interview with Republic World opened about being a content creator during the pandemic. In the interview, the Silence star was asked about how she struck a balance between helping people by mobilizing COVID-19 resources, creating content for social media, and taking care of her mental health. Barkha said, “It is a challenge to be able to strike a balance between mobilizing COVID resources, at the same time we also need to keep in mind that people come on Instagram as a way to escape from reality, even though its temporary. So, you still need to put up content, you cannot only be talking about COVID, but then of course the pandemic needs to be tackled”.

She further continued and said, “Hence it is becoming increasingly difficult to strike a balance between coming across as insensitive but then also put content on for people who come to your profile to watch a 30 secs video and smile. You cannot take that away from people because that’s why they are visiting your profile. So, it is a challenge”.

During this interview, Barkha Singh also opened up about how many content creators suffering a major burnout during this pandemic and how it personally affected her mental health. She said, “Talking about mental health, I am going to be very honest, first few weeks of the lockdown in this second wave was very demotivating as a creator. The first wave that happened in 2020 was not easy as a creator, it required us to create content every day because of it, we creators were not expecting a second wave. And now, across the industry, there is a lot of burnout amongst creators”.

She also explained the reason for this burnout, stating that the market currently is not very conducive during this second wave. Focusing on her personal reason for the burnout, she did not feel like creating funny content when the whole situation due to the pandemic was so disturbing. So, to cope up with this burnout she chose to focus on her workouts, and now she makes sure to meditate and monitor her thoughts.

IMAGE: BARKHA SINGH'S INSTAGRAM

