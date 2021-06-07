EXCLUSIVE: Ruchi Malviya's First Paycheck Has A Kareena Kapoor Connection; Here's How

Actor Ruchi Malviya is currently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar comedy web series Mukesh Jasoos as Sulekha, a social media influencer opposite Rahul Bagga who plays the titular role. Directed by Heena Dsouza, the series revolves around the story of a lawyer who starts working as a detective with questionable skills on petty crimes. In an exclusive chat with Republic World, Ruchi opened up about her experiences while working for the show and revealed that the first thing she bought from her paycheck has a Kareena Kapoor influence.

Ruchi Malviya's first paycheck has a Kareena Kapoor connection

In the interview, Ruchi shared that she moved from her childhood city Indore to Mumbai when she was just 17 for further studies. The actor who always had an inclination towards acting and performing arts, was a student at Sophia College in Mumbai and soon after her graduation started working as a publicist for a company that handles celebrity clients. When she was asked about what was it that she purchased from her very first paycheck, the actor shared that the first thing she bought for herself was a laptop from the brand that Kareena Kapoor was endorsing at that time. She said, "I bought the laptop as I am a huge Kareena Kapoor fan and she was endorsing it and it (the brand) was a big thing then." She further shared that although she already owned a laptop, which was given by her parents for college purpose, she bought one more laptop as they got sleeker and thinner in style. She maintained that the only reason behind her buying the particular brand was because Kareena Kapoor was the face of it.

A look at Ruchi Malviya's shows

Ruchi took her first step in the world of Bollywood cinema with a cameo appearance with Naseeruddin Shah in the 2015 comedy movie Dharam Sankat Mein which also starred Paresh Rawal and Annu Kapoor. Post that, Ruchi got the opportunity to star in Bejoy Nambiar's web series Flip which is streaming on Eros Now and Alt Balaji's The Verdict helmed by Ken Ghosh. Mukesh Jasoos marks the first project in which Ruchi will be seen playing the lead role. The series released on May 7.

