Exclusive: Surya Sharma Of 'Undekhi' Reveals Details About His Upcoming Show 'Hostages' 2

Surya Sharma is basking in the fame of Sony Liv's Undekhi. He spoke to Republic World in an exclusive interview. The actor featured in Veere Di Wedding and Hostages and several ad commercials apart from Undekhi. Surya spoke about the details of his upcoming show Hostages 2 and other projects.

Surya Sharma revealed that after having done a terrific job in Undekhi, where will his fans get to see him next, what projects are in pipeline for him and how soon will he be back on screens. The actor responded to the question and revealed that he would be seen next in Hostages season 2. He further revealed that Hostages 2 is set to come out this year only.

The actor further revealed that on March 6, the shooting of the show was completed and he was thankful that the show was completed before the lockdown was imposed pan India.

Surya Sharma talks about his upcoming projects

Yes yes. The audience will get to see me soon on the screens as i have been working on few projects. The season 2 of Hostages will come out this year only. We finished shooting for the show on March 6th, 2020. Thankfully we were able to finish it in early March before the COVID 19 lockdown was imposed. Otherwise the show’s shooting would have halted. There are two-three other projects that I would be seen in, but I cannot talk about it at the moment as they are confidential. I am eager to do more work and return to screens as I am overwhelmed with the love that I have been receiving from fans, and I want to keep that coming in. My fans will get to see me in more projects in future and I will not disappoint the audience. I want to work a lot and I want to work more.

'Hostages' season 1 details

Hostages is an Indian crime thriller web television series that is directed by Sudhir Mishra. The show starred Ronit Roy, Tisca Chopra, Parvin Dabas, Aashim Gulati, Mohan Kapoor, Dalip Tahil and Surya Sharma. Surya Sharma portrayed the character of Prince in the series.

Image credits: Surya Sharma Instagram

