EXCLUSIVE: 'Undekhi' Actor Surya Sharma's Take On Big Vs Low Budget Projects; Read Here

Undekhi’s Surya Sharma, who portrayed the character of Rinku Paaji in the series got candid with us in an exclusive interview. The actor has worked in a big-budget film like Veere Di Wedding as well as on small budget projects and he spoke to us about how the two are different. He also talked about where would he be seen next this year.

Surya Sharma's take on big budget projects

Surya Sharma was recently seen in Undekhi, a crime drama thriller which is available on Sony Liv. The actor has also portrayed the role of Arjun in Veere Di Wedding which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shiksha Talsania among others.

Having worked in both small and big-budget productions, Surya Sharma talked about the approaches of the two and what according to him differentiates one from the other. He also talked about his experience working in a small budget project vs a big-budget project.

The approach and the process of any project is the same, be it a small budget project or a big-budget project. The big budget comes with the star cast of the project. Otherwise the budget of any project is similar and depends on where its being filmed. If its an outdoor shoot or an indoor. We shot Undekhi in Manali and an outdoor shoot was scheduled for 45 days. But due to several reasons like unexpected snowfall, the shoots would get pushed back. However, each and every cast and crew member was very flexible and were quick to make changes as the need be. The whole cast and crew was ready to shoot even under difficult circumstances. For instance if an outdoor shoot was planned, but due to heavy snowfall, that could not happen, cast and crew would make changes and be willing to shoot indoors without much ado. Nobody would say, “We were not told about the changes beforehand”. When it comes to work, I like to focus on getting the job done, be it a big budget project or a small budget project. I like to do justice to my character under all circumstances.

Surya Sharma on the work front

Surya Sharma has worked in the first season of Hostages and the actor told us that he would be seen next in the second season of Hostages this year only. He told us that the shooting for Hostages season 2 was completed on March 6th, 2020 before the pandemic lockdown was imposed. Hostages 1 had garnered much appreciation from fans and critics alike and are available to stream on Hotstar.

