From "Thor Bhaiya" To "Krrish", Excited Fans Can't Wait For Chris Hemsworth's ‘Extraction'

Netflix has released a three-minute-long trailer for the upcoming action-thriller film Extraction. The film stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead role and revolves around the backdrop of mafias and weapon dealers. The film has been under the works for a while now with only a few tidbits shared with fans.

About Extraction

The film revolves around the character of Tyler Rakke played by Chris Hemsworth. Tyler sets out on an extraction mission to bring home the kidnapped son of an Indian crimelord. The film will reportedly feature Chris' character going to unimaginable limits in order to bring home the kidnapped kid safely.

What do you get when you put Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda and David Harbour in a movie together? An action-packed flick, that's what. #Extraction arrives April 24. pic.twitter.com/aByfdkx3jt — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) April 7, 2020

Extraction has been produced by the directors of Avengers: Endgame Joe and Anthony Russo. Joe Russo has penned down the script for the movie with Sam Hargrave on the director's seat. The film stars an extensive cast of Chris Hemsworth, Priyanshu Painyulli, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour. The Extraction trailer has left fans enthralled about the upcoming action flick. Check out what fans are saying below -

Extraction trailer - fan reactions

#Extraction trailer looks fascinating with some high octane action scenes. Especially waiting to watch the fight between Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda. 24th, come fast. — Vamsi (@VBY199) April 7, 2020

Looking forward to #Extraction because dude Pankaj Tripathi and Randeep Hooda are staring with Chris Hemsworth 🥺 pic.twitter.com/HXSi2PIXDp — 'J ' (@JuliSingh_) April 7, 2020

Chris Hemsworth' Netflix movie Extraction trailer is out and i can't wait to watch this movie. This looks so good, all the action and everything is so amazing. Pls how am i supposed to wait till 24 april. This is torture #Extraction — ☆ (@loventhunderr) April 7, 2020

