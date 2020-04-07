The Debate
From "Thor Bhaiya" To "Krrish", Excited Fans Can't Wait For Chris Hemsworth's ‘Extraction'

Web Series

Extraction trailer recently released on YouTube and has been creating a lot of buzz since then. Read below to know what fans are saying about the trailer.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
extraction trailer

Netflix has released a three-minute-long trailer for the upcoming action-thriller film Extraction. The film stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead role and revolves around the backdrop of mafias and weapon dealers. The film has been under the works for a while now with only a few tidbits shared with fans. 

Also read: Chris Hemsworth has a special message for Indian fans; reveals 'Extraction' trailer date

About Extraction

The film revolves around the character of Tyler Rakke played by Chris Hemsworth. Tyler sets out on an extraction mission to bring home the kidnapped son of an Indian crimelord. The film will reportedly feature Chris' character going to unimaginable limits in order to bring home the kidnapped kid safely. 

Extraction has been produced by the directors of Avengers: Endgame Joe and Anthony Russo. Joe Russo has penned down the script for the movie with Sam Hargrave on the director's seat. The film stars an extensive cast of Chris Hemsworth, Priyanshu Painyulli, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour. The Extraction trailer has left fans enthralled about the upcoming action flick. Check out what fans are saying below - 

Also read: Randeep Hooda's stunning first look from 'Extraction' will leave you intrigued

Extraction trailer - fan reactions

chris hemsworth

Also read: Randeep Hooda opens up about his Hollywood debut in Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction'

go corona

Also read: Chris Hemsworth mouths 'DDLJ' dialogue on the sets of 'Extraction', fans cannot keep calm

Also read: Chris Hemsworth is all set to visit India with his 'Extraction' director Sam Hargrave

corona go

 

 

 

