Extracurricular Star Park Ju Hyun To Play Lead Role In Upcoming Action-thriller 'Drive'

Park Ju Hyun is one of the popular South Korean actors who gained massive popularity for her role in the series, A Piece of Your Mind and Extracurricular. After receiving compliments for her stellar performances in television series, the actor is now gearing up to feature in one of the upcoming action-thriller movies named Drive.

Park Ju Hyun to feature in Drive

According to reports by Kdramastars.com, Park Ju Hyun has been finalised to play the lead role in the upcoming Netflix movie, Drive. The filming for the movie recently began in which Park Ju Hyun will be essaying the role of a streamer named Han Yoo Na who gets stuck inside the car trunk as the car runs at full speed in the middle of the city. The plot of the movie will then follow the journey of Han Yoo Naa of how she manages to escape the car trunk while streaming online on a social media platform. Escalating the curiosity of the fans, movie director Park Dong Hee stated that they will bring to the audience a restlessly running, high-speed thriller.

Park Ju Hyun’s career

Park Ju Hyun, born in Busan, South Korea, in October 1994 began her acting journey by enrolling at Korea National University of Arts and went on to appear in short films. She then essayed a supporting role in the popular fantasy-comedy movie, The Dude in Me that also featured other Korean actors such as Jung Jin-young, Park Sung-Woong, Ra Mi-ran and others. She then featured in the South Korean weekly TV show Drama Stage which showcased ten one-act dramas. Park Ju Hyun then essayed one of the significant roles in the series, A Piece of Your Mind. The series also consisted of other actors namely Jung Hae In, Chase Soo-bin, Lee Ha Na, Lee Sang-Hee and many more. The actor was later seen as one of the lead actors in the series namely Extracurricular, Zombie Detective and Mouse. Park Ju Hyun also showcased her talent by appearing in music videos such as Swing, Workman and Cartoon. Apart from Drive, the actor will also be seen in the upcoming movies Seoul Vibe and Silence.

IMAGE: PARK JU HYUN'S INSTAGRAM

