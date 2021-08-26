F1 Announces Fourth Season Of 'Drive To Survive'; To Be Released On 2022

F1 announced that the popular 'Drive to Survive' series on Netflix will return for a fourth season sometime in 2022. The series has been a great success ever since the first series aired in 2019. As a result of the Drive to Survive series, F1 has witnessed a rapid surge in interest in both young audiences and the American market. The Netflix show has also won several awards including a Bafta TV Craft Award and a Telly Award this year.

F1 announces Drive to Survive season 4

On Thursday morning, F1 announced Drive to Survive season 4 via a short tweet. The series is well known for its interesting storylines from each team throughout each season. It has also offered a unique insight into what goes on behind the scenes in F1 teams. In an interview with Autosport, F1's director of media rights, Ian Holmes, explained how the Drive to Survive series has helped the sport witness an increase in audience.

Holmes said, "What it really demonstrated to us is how many fans might be out there, and how can we talk to existing fans but in a different way. What the Netflix series is showing us is that there is this appetite for content that has no place to be in a [regular] pre-race show. But there is a place for it, and people are genuinely fascinated by it. The other thing that it’s really demonstrated to us is that what interests people the most is the individuals, the personalities, the rock stars, the drivers, or in some cases maybe a few team principals."

The F1's director of media rights added, "It's that sort of personality-driven programming. What I think it has so successfully done is shone a light on that. And this is where the teams deserve an awful lot of credit for their openness, and their agreement to embrace the project, and allow cameras and microphones into places they haven't been allowed before." While the Drive to Survive season 4 release date has not been announced yet, it is expected that it will premiere sometime prior to the Bahrain GP in March 2022.