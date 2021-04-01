Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 3 Release Time: All About The New MCU Show

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently streaming on Disney+. The show has only streamed 2 episodes, so far and fans have realised that there is a lot more to know about the two characters. The makers are all set to air the third episode. Here's everything you need to know about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 3 release time and date.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 3 release date

The maker Malcolm Spellman has focused the show on the two major characters from Marvel Cinematic Universe - Sam Wilson aka Falcon and Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier. However, with the introduction of two new characters - Isaiah Bradley and John Walker. fans are extremely excited to know more about the political history of the Marvel universe. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 3 release date is scheduled to be on Friday, April 2. The fourth episode will air in the next week on April 9 following the weekly Friday release schedule. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 3 release time is 12:01 a.m. Pacific or 3:01 a.m. Eastern. For Indian viewers, the show airs on Disney+ Hotstar at 1:30 pm, every Friday.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 2 ending

A major character was revealed at the end of episode 2 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It was the main villain from Captain America: Civil War, Baron Zemo. After the family of Baron Zemo passed away in the Battle of Sokovia, he made a plan to take HYDRA down. He learnt everything about HYDRA's winter soldiers and wanted to use the same to frame Bucky Barnes in the death of T'Chaka from Wakanda. However, this time Zemo will be seen helping the Avengers and not plotting against them.

More about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie have reprised their roles as Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson. The series also features actors like Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Danny Ramirez, Georges St-Pierre, Adepero Oduye, Don Cheadle, Daniel Brühl, and Emily VanCamp. It was shot in places like Atlanta, Georgia and the Czech Republic.

