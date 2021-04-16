'Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Episode 5 Spoilers And What To Expect In The Final Episode

Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been one of the highly anticipated miniseries of MCU and was released last month on Disney+. Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie have reprised their characters of Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier and Sam Wilson/Falcon. The miniseries has a total of six episodes and the penultimate episode is yet to be streamed on the OTT platform. Following are some of the spoilers from the fifth episode, which gives a brief insight into the future of the main characters and the events that lead up to the catching of Zemo.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 spoilers

There is a lot of excitement among fans for the final episode of the miniseries, which was poised to act as a decider for not only the series, but of the possible future ventures of the titular characters. In the penultimate episode, Sam and Bucky snatch the shield away from Walker, who appeared to have lost control after having taken the serum. After Walker gets removed from the role of Captain America by the government, he gets approached by a woman named Contessa, who offers him a new role, that could be seen as a future threat. Walker may likely return in the final episode as well.

Sam Wilson comes to accept the fact that he will be the new Captain America after having retrieved the shield back from Walker. He is seen opening a briefcase in the final pre-credits scenes which has arrived from Wakanda. While it is not shown what is inside the briefcase, it is likely going to be his new suit. On the other hand, Bucky finds Zemo in his homeland in Sokovia, where Avengers: Age of Ultron had taken place. Dora Milaje from Wakanda are seen taking him into custody.

Apart from Sebastian and Anthony, this series has brought various other actors from the older Marvel films in its plot. They include Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes, Daniel Brühl as Helmut Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter among others. The series will conclude in the next and the final episode, which is all set to stream on April 23.