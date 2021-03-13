Falcon And The Winter Soldier: New Promo Essaying Sam And Bucky’s Banter Intrigues Fans

After the massive success of WandaVision, the new wave of Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue on the small screens with another show. Yes! The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is all set to hit the screens soon, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Ahead of its release, Marvel teased the fans with a new clip highlighting the chemistry between Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, the two titular leads.

Bucky & Sam's Debate On Wizards And Sorcerers

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will essay the continuing saga of Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes. While this epic continuation is enough to get fans excited, Marvel has dropped a new clip ahead of the show’s release which is taking the internet by storm. In the video, Bucky and Sam don’t seem to really get along as they debate about the difference between wizards and sorcerers.

The banter between the duo is quite interesting, highlighting their chemistry. Well, two people with the same opinion won’t make for a great duo! As seen in the clip Dr. Strange also becomes a part of their debate as they try to classify him as a wizard and sorcerer. To be precise, this is gonna be a blast for Marvel fans and they’re eager than ever.

Twitter Reactions

Firstly, an insight into the post-Endgame world is the major highlight of the upcoming show. Also, watching Bucky and Sam grappling in that world will be a real treat for the Marvel fans. And the new promo just adds more to its excitement, teasing us with the duo’s hilarious yet epic chemistry. Here’s how the Twitteratis reacted to it.

this feels like a convo Mackie and Seb would actually haveðŸ˜­ — rafa (@raafaeladcm) March 12, 2021

Bucky read The Hobbit yall love an intelligent man pic.twitter.com/ZnUjfBncqE — Gil (@trash_aest) March 12, 2021

Bucky knowing who gandalf is and having read the hobbit is something so personal to me pic.twitter.com/IzACzVINT2 — tashaðŸ’« support pinned !! (@carriewilsn) March 12, 2021

can’t wait for this duo pic.twitter.com/qtLBh83nBR — sandy (@habitualsandy) March 12, 2021

Many of the fans felt the banter was very real going by Anthony and Sebastian’s personalities as they wrote, “feels like a real convo between Mackie and Seb”. Also Bucky “reading the Hobbit” welcomed many memes on the Internet. And most importantly, fans “can’t wait for the duo”. While some called them “hilarious”, the others are vibing over their bonding.

The Epic Continuation

For those unaware, the show follows the story of Bucky and Sam teaming up after Avengers: Endgame and struggling in a world where Steve Rogers is no more the Captain America. Earlier, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's release was scheduled for August 2020 but was delayed due to slow-paced production amid Covid-19 restrictions. The Falcon And Winter will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from March 19, 2021.