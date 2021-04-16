'Falcon And Winter Soldier' Episode 5 Cameo Has THIS Actor Making A Mysterious Cameo

There were reports of Falcon and Winter Soldier episode 5 cameo by showrunner Malcolm Spellman. The fifth episode, which is now streaming on Disney + Hotstar, deals with the fallout of new Captain America, John Walker, killing one of the Flag-Smashers with the vibranium shield. Moments after John Walker is stripped of his Captain America title, there is a much-awaited cameo by an Emmy-winning actor, and here is everything you need to know about her character.

Falcon and Winter Soldier episode 5 cameo by Julia Louis-Dreyfus

According to a report by Comic Book Movie, Emmy-winning actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus made a cameo in the latest episode of Falcon and Winter Solider. She introduced herself as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and told John Walker that she will be in touch and that, despite the government's claims, the shield doesn't technically belong to them. Played by Seinfeld and Veep star and comedienne Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Valentina is a Marvel Comics character.

According to sources close to the series' production, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was slated to first appear in the Black Widow film which was scheduled to release in theaters on May 1, 2020, before the pandemic came into existence. But Marvel, reportedly, has even bigger ambitions for Louis-Dreyfus's villainous figure. She was a loyal S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and love interest to Nick Fury for many years but it was later revealed that she was really a Russian sleeper agent and reported to an organization known as Leviathan.

More about the show

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is an American television miniseries created by Malcolm Spellman for the streaming service Disney+, based on the Marvel Comics characters Sam Wilson / Falcon and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier. The plot revolves around Sam Wilson, who teams up with Bucky Barnes in a worldwide adventure that tests their abilities and their patience, six months after being handed the mantle of Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Falcon and Winter Soldier episode 5 cast includes Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Danny Ramirez, Georges St-Pierre, Adepero Oduye, Don Cheadle, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, among others.

Image Credits: Marvel Entertainment Official Youtube Channel