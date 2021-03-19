'Falcon And Winter Soldier' Review: Audience Are Showering Praise And Love On Episode 1

The makers recently released the first episode of the much-awaited action, adventure, drama mini-series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on March 19, 2021. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast stars Daniel Brühl, Desmond Chiam and John Gettier in lead roles. Fans and followers can't keep calm as the latest episode opens up a strong response. A lot of photos and videos of the series has been making a buzz on the internet, viewers are going gaga about the acting skills and chemistry of the actors.

Taking to their respective social media handle, audiences have gone on to give their reviews about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series has been garnering good reviews on the episode’s storyline and acting skills. Some of the users commented on how much they loved the concept of the show, while some went on to go all gaga over the characters of the show and lauded their hard work. Users also went on to trend the hashtag #FalconAndWinterSoldier on the microblogging site.

One of the users wrote, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier just made my Friday 19382983 times better. What a day to be alive”. Another one wrote, “Finally the day has come to Sam and Bucky are coming this gonna be an awesome duo #FalconAndWinterSoldier”. Take a look at a few tweets below.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was expected to be one of the first MCU Disney+ spinoffs shows to be released by the studio, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, development had to be halted. WandaVision, starring Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, became the first show to kick off the MCU's Phase 4 as a result of this. Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, and Daniel Brühl are among the cast members of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.

'Falcon and Winter Soldier' release

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be available on Disney+ Hotstar on March 19 in India. It will be released in six instalments, one per week until April 23, 2021. Around 12:30 p.m. IST / 12 a.m. PT, 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' episode 1 and other episodes will be released. The series will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar. Disney+ Hotstar VIP users will be able to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for only Rs. 399 a year. Subscribe to Disney+Hotstar Premium for Rs. 299 a month/Rs. 1499 a year for Android and iOS users to stream it with the original English audio.