'Falcon' Anthony Mackie Now Captain America; But What Does He Know About The 4th MCU Film?

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier finale, namely "One World, One People" finally saw Anthony Mackie taking up the mantle of Captain America as Sam Wilson from John Walker and his old friend, Steve Rogers, who held the shield and wore the Star-Spangled suit originally. And now, quite recently, Mackie reacted to the news of Captain America 4 going into the development while conversing with the officials at Entertainment Weekly. While talking about the same, Mackie, during the aforementioned conversation, implied that he is as clueless as everybody else.

During the conversation, he revealed how, instead of finding out about the same from the executives at Marvel Studios themselves, he learned of the same through a grocery store checkout person. In addition to the same, Mackie even implied that it is exactly how Marvel Studio works in order to keep their secrets guarded. While concluding his statements in connection to the same, Mackie was quoted saying that he sure is excited to see what happens, but, as of now, he hasn't heard anything from Marvel Studios.

Anthony Mackie on The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Season 2:

While on the topic of whether or not will there be a season 2 for the hit Disney+ Series, Mackie revealed that he has no idea regarding the same either, while simultaneously praising his co-star Sebastian Stan, who played the titular The Winter Soldier and the director of the series, Kari Skogland. As far as Captain America 4 is concerned, the feature presentation is currently being developed with Malcolm Spellman, who served as the lead writer on The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. More information regarding the same will be shared as and when they are made available.

A little about The Falcon And The Winter Soldier finale:

Warning: The following paragraph contains The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Spoiler(s).

The series, since its very beginning, wrestled with the question "Who Will Be The Next Captain America", the answer came to the viewers when the finale aired, which saw the mantle being taken up by Anthony Mackie in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. In addition to the same, the finale of the Kari Skogland-directed series revealed that Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter was, in fact, running point as the Power Broker from behind the scenes. It is believed that since Sharon Carter has now received a full pardon and has been given her job back as a government official, she's now more dangerous than ever. The series even saw Wyatt Russell making his debut as "US Agent", or more popularly known as "Dark Captain America" in the series. However, detail regarding the trajectory of the character in the MCU is currently being kept under wraps. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.