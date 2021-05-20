Last Updated:

'Family Man 2 Against Tamils' Trend Netizens As Samantha Akkineni's Character Gets Flak

'Family Man 2 against Tamils' was trended by a section of netizens as Samantha Akkineni's character received flak as the trailer released.

Close to two years after Manoj Bajpayee’s character of a ‘Family Man’ Srikant fought a mission,his services have been called up for another mission. The trailer of the second season of Family Man was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday and the video also made headlines for featuring Samantha Akkineni in her Bollywood debut. The trailer, however, has also sparked a row as a section of netizens accused it of being ‘against Tamils.’

Family Man 2 against Tamils

The trailer followed the continuation of Manoj Bajpayee’s character Srikant, who is neither happy in his professional life nor in his personal life, as he tries to save his marriage with wife, played by Priyamani. While his humour helps him at both his office and home, it’s a new mission that sparks his interest.

He sets off to Chennai with his The Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell team to take on the organisation being led by Samantha’s character. She is heard stating, ‘I will kill them’ while firing guns and killing people.

Numerous Tamil netizens, however, have expressed their displeasure, as they have assumed from Samantha’s appearance and the uniform that she was representing an organisation based on LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam), that was involved in the decades-long civil war in Sri Lanka. With the intelligence predicting an ‘unexpected coalition between ISIS and rebels’ in the trail, the netizens were unhappy about references to a terrorist organisation.’ They wrote that Tamils were not ‘extremists’, but were 'peace loving people.' 

Right from unsubscribing to the streaming platform that aired the show to demanding an apology, there were strong reactions. 

Even Samantha received flak, with some netizens writing ‘shame on you’ and more.

Family Man 2 is created and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The duo had co-written the first season with Suman Kumar,  and dialogues were penned by Sumit Arora and Suman Kumar. 

The first season had been aired on September 20, 2019, and it consisted of 10 episodes. The series won numerous awards at the various Over-the-top medium award shows. The second season is set on June 4 on Amazon Prime.

