'Family Man 2' Co-director Suparn Varma Was Worried After 'Tandav' Controversy, Here's Why

The Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's created show The Family Man 2 that has been receiving rave reviews from the people since the time it started streaming on OTT, had once left the makers worried. Suparn Varma, who co-directed the series, shared that the controversies surrounding earlier two show Tandav and Mirzapur had worried them and they were skeptical about how the viewers would ‘perceive’ it. The Family Man 2 had an ensemble star cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, and more.

The Family Man 2 co-director shares thoughts on controversies surrounding shows

The series was slated to release in February this year but had to be postponed following the controversy over Tandav. The Saif Ali Khan-starrer political drama Tandav was embroiled in a huge controversy in January after the show’s makers were accused of hurting religious sentiments, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against them.PTI quoted Varma speaking at an online conversation with media and fans on FLYX’s Backstage, an audio-based social networking app, on June 10 night where he shared his thoughts on the show.

“What happened with Tandav worried us. It is in general a worrisome development, not just us but every show that you are doing. It also makes you question what is going to offend who and you have no idea because anybody can get offended,” Varma said. “Adding, Verna revealed that the makers had watched the show again and again to realize the fact that they don’t land into any trouble. “We did look at our show, we were cognizant of what we were doing, we didn’t do it for effect, it was integral to the show. But there was a worry how it would blow up,” he added. “We are not writing to create controversy. That’s the last thing we want. We want the show to release peacefully and viewers to enjoy it,” the 46-year-old writer-director said.

Despite the delay, the second season of The Family Man had a not-so-smooth debut as the Tamil Nadu government had lodged a strong protest with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting against the web series produced by Amazon Prime India. . In an official communication to the Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, the Tamil Nadu government had claimed that the 'condemnable, inappropriate and malicious contents' of The Family Man - 2 depicts the Eelam Tamil community in a 'highly objectionable manner'. Claiming that the broadcast of the web series would be prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony in Tamil Nadu, the state government had sought a stay or ban on the release of the series, not only in Tamil Nadu but across India as well.

IMAGE: SUPARNSVARMA/Instagram

