'Family Man 2': Film Director Bharathiraja Asks Government To Ban Season 2 Of Web Series

The Family Man 2 released a few days ago and has left the internet divided. While the majority of the people have called the web series extraordinary, others have called it out for misinterpretation of Tamils. Protests have erupted in Tamil Nadu demanding a ban on Samantha's debut Hindi web series The Family Man 2, which is accused of misrepresenting the Tamil community in Sri Lanka ​​and the LTTE organization.

Bharathiraja asks govt to ban The Family Man 2

The latest web series to be embroiled in controversy is none other than the Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer The Family Man 2, which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 3, 2021. There have been protests across Tamil Nadu for portraying Tamils as terrorists in the newly released series and popular personalities like film director Bharathiraja and actor-politician Seeman have joined in to raise their voice against the same. Bharathiraja wrote his tweet in Tamil, which after translation read, "I would like to outline that if our request is ignored and the series continues to appear on the OTT site, it will lead to Tamils across the world boycotting all forms of Amazon business."

In the letter attached with the tweet, director Bharathiraja stated that he is upset with the government for not passing the order to stop the streaming of the second season of The Family Man, despite their request. He added that the scenes in the show reveal that this series has been made by those who do not know the history of Tamil Eelam fighters. The statement further read, " I condemn the show that insults the rebellion that was filled with good intentions, valor, and great sacrifices. I request Information and Broadcast Minister Prakash Javadekar to immediately stop the streaming of the show. As we all know, this show continues to show people from Tamil, Muslim, and Bengali communities in a bad light."

The trailer of the series also raised concern among people who are anguished over the portrayal of the Tamil Eelam community as terrorists. Netizens started trending a hashtag on Twitter asking people to boycott the Manoj Bajpayee starrer. Recently, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman also warned the makers that if they refuse to pay heed to their demand and broadcast The Family Man 2 online, they will face the worst possible repercussions.

Image - Bharathiraja's Instagram Account

