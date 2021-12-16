'Family Man', 'Pataal Lok' & More Sequels Of Popular Web Series To Release In 2022

In terms of thrilling and exciting content, 2021 gave the audience varied content to binge watch on OTT platforms. Right from The Family Man Season 2 to Mirzapur 2, the Indian audience had their hands full and eyes glued to the screen. However, as the year has almost come to an end, many promising shows are set to return for their sequels next year, i.e 2022, and this story is just about that.

The web series sequels releasing in the year 2022 are:

The Family Man season 3:

Starting with The Family Man season 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, its first season was released in 2019 and the story revolved around tracking Shrikant Tiwari and his comrade-in-arms JK Talpade. As they chase terror suspects in a race-against-time plot, the final episode ended with a possible chemical attack on India. The second season picked up from that point and this duo once again busted a plot by Tamil Tigers. And now they are back with its third franchise, The family man season 3 trailer has already created a buzz on social media and netizens are quite excited for the film.

Paatal Lok season 2

It is based on the story of My Assassins by Tarun Tejpal, starring Jaideep Alhawat and Gul Panag in important roles. The second season of the crime-thriller web series Paatal Lok was confirmed in May 2020. According to the makers of the series, the second season will be conceptualized and it is promising its users to keep them on the edge of their seats throughout and is all set to release next year.

Asur season 2

The series revolves around the life of a forensic scientist-turned teacher who works at the CBI. The series marked Arshad Warsi's debut on OTT and it also has popular television stars like Barun Sobti and Riddhi Dogra starring in it. The story is set in modern-day Varanasi where the serial killer's expertise in mythology guides him towards these crimes. It is all set to get released next year, on the popular streaming platform Voot.

Mirzapur season 3

As for the audience, the Mirzapur series is the most anticipated and awaited series of the year and have left fan's waiting for its sequel to figure out who eventually wins the war. Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal made this series their own with outstanding performances, along with Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi. Mirzapur Season 3 will sure have Kaleen Bhaiya taking revenge for his son, leading to a violent fight against Golu and Guddu.

Four More Shots Season 3

Popular web series Four more shots please that earlier streamed on amazon prime video can make a comeback with its third franchise next year. The story revolves around four friends who are unapologetically flawed and embark on a journey of discovering the true meaning of friendship.

Special Ops 1.5 part 2

As the first part of the series received a good response, so it might make a comeback with its second part, which might stream next year on Disney+hotstar. Special Ops 1.5 part 1 was based on the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament and it is helmed by Neeraj Sharma.