'Family Matters' Star Jaleel White 'did Not Feel At Home' While Working In The Iconic Show

The 90's American sitcom Family Matters managed to entertain the audience for over a decade with its engrossing concept and intriguing characters. The show went on to become one of the most iconic sitcoms in the 90's era with the Family Matters cast receiving praises for their performances, especially Jaleel White. But recently, Jaleel White opened up about the struggles he went through after being cast in the show.

Jaleel White in 'Family Matters'

The actor appeared as Steve Urkel in Family Matters who was a nerd next door and a nuisance to the Winslows family. The character's quirks and Jaleel White's performance managed to captivate the audiences and turned him into a recurring cast member. Over time, Steve Urkel in Family Matters became the protagonist of the show and his iconic comedic catchphrases such as 'I've fallen and I can't get up!' and 'Did I do that?' have got the audiences heart.

Jaleel White did not feel welcomed in Family Matters cast

According to the reports from Deadline, the 44-year-old actor will appear on TV One’s Uncensored where he talks about working in the American sitcom. The actor admitted to having received a cold shoulder from the cast members and did not feel welcomed at all. The actor continued saying that he did not think anything of a cameo role as it was a one-time thing.

Jaleel White on Family Matters co-star Michelle Thomas

The late actress Michelle Thomas essayed the role of Myra Monkhouse and Steve Urkel's girlfriend in the show. The actress died in the year 1998 at the age of 30 due to a rare type of cancer. The actor remembered his late co-star in the interview saying that she became a very special person to him during the show. He also admitted that he cannot take her name without getting overwhelmed with emotions.

Jaleel White on the work front

Apart from his successful role on Family Matters, the actor went on to lend his voice for animated movies such as Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic Underground. He also starred in the UPN series Grown Ups and appeared in movies like Boston Legal, House, and Psych for minor roles. His other shows and movies included Raven's Home, DuckTales, The Big Show Show, and Teen Titans Go.

IMAGE- JALEEL WHITE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.