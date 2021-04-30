Fans Congratulate Huma Qureshi As She Reveals Her Character From 'Army Of The Dead'

Huma Qureshi unveiled her first look poster of Zack Snyder's Army of The Dead. She also shared a small note on the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Fans wrote that they were extremely happy for her and her character looks good. Take a look at some of the reactions to the character reveal of Huma Qureshi in Army of the Dead.

Reactions to the first look of Huma Qureshi in Army of the Dead

A fan wrote that it was huge that Huma was a part of Zack Snyder's film. Another fan wrote that he was glad to see her work with Zack. He complimented her by saying that she is the most talented actors he has ever seen. A Twitter user wrote that he was proud of her. He mentioned that Huma's journey from Gangs of Wasseypur to Army of the Dead is notable.

Glad to see that you worked with #ZackSnyders @humasqureshi you're one of the best & talented actor I have seen in my life — Hamed Tafazzul Emraan (@HamedTEmraan) April 30, 2021

Proud of you @humasqureshi . Gangs of Wasseypur to Army of the Dead. ♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸

When zombies come, do you sing in mind "Nahi loosieye ji hope, thoda fightwa karoji, Moora"?#ArmyOfTheDead @ZackSnyder@anuragkashyap72 — Prabhudatta Mishra #SaveDaredevil (@prabhu_dot) April 30, 2021

Fans congratulated her and wrote that she deserves to get many such projects like this in future. A Twitter user called Zack Synder a maestro and wrote that he cannot wait to see her work with him. Take a look at some of the reactions here.

Congratulations ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸ‘ may you get thousands of projects like this ðŸ˜ — anonymouS (@9o9ymouS) April 29, 2021

Cant wait to see your work with the maestro #Zacksnyder #ArmyOfTheDead — Ambarish - hyped for #armyofthedead (@ambarish17) April 30, 2021

Huma Qureshi's first look

Huma took to her social media handles to share the first look of her character. She was seen wearing a black t-shirt layered with a checkered shirt. She carried a bag on her shoulder and a knife in her hand. She wrote that this was another reason for everyone to stay at home. Huma also wrote that her heart bleeds as her country and her fellow Indians are fighting personal loss, hurt pain and devastation every day. She added that with a heavy heart she kept her duties as a professional in her mind and shared her work for the audience to view.

Kate and Geeta

The Estranged Daughter and the Determined Mother. #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/U1aacdp4ui — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 29, 2021

More about Zack Snyder's Army of The Dead

Army of the Dead is a zombie heist action film that was shot in 2019. The film features Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi and Garret Dillahunt. The plot of the story revolves around a group of mercenaries who plan a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. The Army of The Dead's release is scheduled on Netflix on May 21, 2021.

