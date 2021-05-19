Fans Hail 'Queen' Samantha Akkineni's Action Avatar In 'The Family Man 2' Trailer

Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer of their much-awaited web series The Family Man 2 on Wednesday, May 19. The trailer showcases the return of Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee who will be pitted against a new enemy Raaji, portrayed by South superstar Samantha Akkineni. Soon after The Family Man 2 trailer released, the internet was filled with praises for Samantha.

Amazon Prime Video drops The Family Man 2 Trailer

The trailer shows Srikant juggle between being a middle-class office going family man and a high profile spy who is trying to save the country from being attacked. Samantha Akkineni who is making her debut in the digital space with The Family Man 2 plays the role of the antagonist Raaji a brutal, ruthless and powerful adversary whose main aim is to kill everyone. The trailer promises the web series to be packed with high action sequences, exciting twists and turns with an unexpected climax. The trailer also shared that The Family Man 2's release date is June 4, 2021. Apart from Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni, The Family Man 2 features a stellar cast from Hindi and Tamil cinema including Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami N. Alagamperumal and Mahek Thakur. Watch the trailer below:

Reactions to Samantha Akkineni's avatar in The Family Man 2

As soon as the trailer was dropped, Samantha took to her Twitter space to announce the same to her fans. Netizens welcomed Samantha Akkineni's new avatar and could not keep calm about sharing their excitement to watch her on-screen. One user commented, "A completely new role for you @Samanthaprabhu2 Being a huge fan of yours, I'm so excited to see you portraying this role A glimpse of yours in the trailer makes more exciting and restless to watch it." whole another commented, "Loved it. Your voice and entry. Killing it girl." Take a look at some of the Twitter comments on Samantha Akkineni's latest tweet below:

A completely new role for you @Samanthaprabhu2

Being a huge fan of yours, I'm so excited to see you potraying this role 😍

A glimpse of yours in the trailer makes more exciting and restless to watch it. And @BajpayeeManoj asusual killing it 🔥

#TheFamilyManSeason2 — Raghottam Jagirdar (@rjsonu_09) May 19, 2021

Love 💕💕 The trailer of #Familyman2..#SamanthaAkkineni is going to kill everyone in a never seen before #Avatar . She is damn good in delivering her acting skills.

Wordless when it comes to #ManojBajpayee .His onscreen apperance is unmatchable & his acting. — M@dhuresh (@Madhuresh6519) May 19, 2021

Superb! Excellent trailer!



Bigger and better #TheFamilyManSeason2 Trailer is worth waiting @krishdk @BajpayeeManoj And the queen 👑 @Samanthaprabhu2 is absolute 🔥. @sharibhashmi

Is there to make you laugh as well. Reaction and Review here https://t.co/BkzbfOZURd — Dushyant Dwivedi (@DushyantDiwvedi) May 19, 2021

Pure mass u r the best when it comes to choose powerful roles 💃💃🤩 #Familyman2 #SamanthaAkkineni #RajiStormBegins pic.twitter.com/l11QvMV1b3 — ʜ ᴀ ʀ s ʜ ɪ 🧚‍♀ (@am_harshi) May 19, 2021

Ur debuts are the best among the best

Then YMC now Family Man

Script selections lo ninnu kottedhi ledhu🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#SamMass#SamanthaAkkineni #RajiStormBegins — Introvert Gurll🚶🏼‍♀️🚶🏼‍♀️ (@GurllIntrovert) May 19, 2021

Bankrolled by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. under their banner D2R Films, the first season of The Family Man premiered in 2019 and was a massive hit. The story about an NIA agent who is struggling to balance his double life as an agent and a family man received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. The new season of The Family Man is poised to have fiercer antagonists and bigger and higher stakes. The web series will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 4.

