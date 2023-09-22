Fargo 5 Teaser Out, Juno Temple Is A Homemaker With Secrets | Watch

The first teaser of season 5 of Fargo is here. The anthology series will seemingly feature a notable shift in narrative with its latest installment. Juno Temple leads the cast in the role of an unassuming housewife with a secret-ridden past. The series will also feature Mad Men actor Jon Hamm in a pivotal role, among others.

3 things you need to know

Fargo marked its debut on April 15, 2014 with season 1.

Season 5 will be premiering on FX on November 21.

While the previous four seasons centrelined murder as the primary theme, season 5 will switch it out for kidnapping.

Fargo season 5 teaser is out

Ahead of the anthology series' late November release, the makers have released a teaser trailer, giving a glimpse into the newly-spun world of season 5. Juno Temple, best known for her work in Ted Lasso, stars as humdrum midwestern housewife Dororthy, having a cheery conversation over the phone as she cooks up a meal. An unexpected doorbell, however, resets the pace of the teaser.



Besides Temple, season 5 of Fargo will also be featuring Mad Men's John Hamm and The Hateful Eight's Jennifer Jason Leigh. Hamm stars as North Dakota Sheriff Roy Tillman who is after Dorothy as the latter tries to run away from her mysterious past she had seemingly left far behind. The series will also feature Joe Keery as Gator and Sam Spruell as Ole Munch.

What is Fargo based on?

The basic premise of the Fargo franchise stands inspired by the Academy Award nominated 1996 film - also titled Fargo.

Fargo the movie, was directed by Joel Coen. The series has been directed by Coen in association with his brother, Ethan Coen. The series over the seasons, has featured names like Chris Rock, Ewan McGregor, Colin Hanks and Kristen Dunst. Fargo will premiere on FX on November 21 and will be available for streaming on Hulu the next day.