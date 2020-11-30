'Fargo' Season 4 Ending Explained: What Happens At The End Of The Series?

Fargo season 4 is being regarded as one of the best endings of the show in its four seasons. The series finale had everything --- drama, emotion and action. Fargo season 4 ending and the whole last episode was full of surprising twists and turn that a true Fargo fan might expect.

However, a lot of fans have also been left confused about the Fargo season 4 ending. Several people have been thinking what happens at the end of Fargo? They have also been looking for the ending explained. For all the people who are still wondering about the Fargo season 4 ending, here is a look at Fargo season 4 ending explained.

Fargo season 4 ending explained: What happens at the end of Fargo?

Fargo season 4’s finale episode sealed the ultimate fate of deal for several major and important characters. Loy encounters several experiences of good and bad luck till the ending of Fargo season 4. At the ending of Fargo season 4, Loy is boxed in by Ebal. Unlike his character, his bravado and fierceness seem to be long gone as Ebal tells him to do as they say or they will kill him and find someone who will.

As Loy is watching through the window with a sense of contentment, he gets an unexpected visitor. Zelmare comes there who is rightly believing that Loy tipped off the authorities about her plans to escape which ultimately led to Swanee being dead. Zelmare has not forgotten this and kills Loy. The reason for Loy being dead can be that he underestimated the power of another family.

Fargo season 4 explained

As the episode ended with Loy and several other characters being dead, the post-credit scene also tied the continuity of Fargo in an effective way. The episode has an interesting post-credits scene which shows none other than Mike Milligan, the hitman from Fargo season 2. With a Kitchen brother behind the wheel, Mike is practising loading his gun and aiming it.

The post-credit scene reveals that Mike is none other than Michael “Satchel” Cannon. He grows up to be Mike Milligan, the gangster from the 70s. It is safe to say that the post-credit scene and the finale episode has lived up to the expectations of concluding the season very well.

Image Credits: Fargo Instagram

