Farzi, Jubilee, The Night Manager: Top 10 Hindi Web Series In 2023 So Far Ranked By IMDb

Out of the many shows streaming on OTT, the top 10 have been ranked in terms of their popularity by the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

Several Indian web series were released in the first half of 2023. IMDb has compiled a list of the top 10 most popular series and Shahid Kapoor starter Farzi tops the list.

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer The Night Manager bagged second place in the list, which is compiled on the basis of ratings given to the titles by the users on the IMDb website. 

Rana Naidu is a Telugu web series that secured the third position in the IMDb list of most popular series of 2023. The action drama stars Rana Daggubati along with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. 

Aditi Rao Hydari, Apashakti Khurana starrer series Jubilee is on the 4th spot. It narrates the story of the characters who are ready to go to any lengths to follow their passion and dreams. 

The second season of Asur 2, also made it to the list of top 10. The series stars Arshad Warsi in the lead role along with Barun Sobti and Riddhi Dogra, who play pivotal roles in the crime drama. 

Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dahaad ranked at number 6 on the list. Marking her web series debut, the actress played the role of a cop who is tasked with solving a the case of serial killings. 

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo also made it to the list of top 10 titles. The series is headlined by Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan. The show depicts a drug cartel that is knee deep in violence.

Bhuvam Bam starrer Taaza Khabar is ranked number 8. The show narrates the life of a sanitation worker who discovers that he can see the future. 

Taj: Divided by Blood ranked at the ninth position in the IMDb list. Aditi Rao Hydari stars in the show with Naseeruddin Shah. It shows the dark side of Mughal emperors and kingdoms. 

At the bottom of the list ranks Jim Sarbh's Rocket Boys Season 2. The show was a biographical drama based on the life of the late scientist Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha. 

