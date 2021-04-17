Fast And Furious 9, Army Of The Dead And Other Top Trailer Releases Of This Week

This week was an eventful one for movie buffs with some of the most anticipated film trailers being released. One of the trailers that made huge waves was the Fast and Furious 9 trailer that had a lot of surprises for its fans. Other trailers of the upcoming Hollywood movies were off Army of the Dead and The Hitman’s Wife’s bodyguard to name a few. We also had trailer releases of the upcoming Bollywood movies like Saina and Ishq. Read on to know about the trailers of some of the most anticipated films that were released this week (April 10- April 17).

Fast and Furious 9 trailer

Fast and Furious 9 has released a new trailer that stars Vin Diesel and John Cena, who portrays Jakob Toretto, Dom's (Vin Diesel) brother. This film, like the prior Fast and Furious films, is expected to be action-packed. John Cena will play Vin Diesel's arch-enemy and brother, according to the first trailer, which was released in early 2020. This latest trailer, on the other hand, describes their rivalry. The trailer also showed the return of the character of Han who seems to be back from the dead.

Saina Trailer

Saina which is all set to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime has released a new trailer ahead of its April 23, 2021 release. The trailer shows Saina Nehwal’s journey from her childhood to how she became the successful player that she is today. The trailer also showcases the struggles that she had to go through to reach where she is.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Trailer

The very first trailer for Lionsgate's action-comedy sequel Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is now available, reintroducing viewers to Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson's charming dynamic duo. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard trailer gives us an insight into what we may expect from this sequel. The trailer of this sequel of the 2017 hit is filled with all the chase scenes, shootouts, and Reynolds' zingers that you might like. Set four years after the actions of the first film, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard reintroduces the world's most dangerous odd couple - bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid, played by Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, respectively - as they embark on yet another life-threatening quest.

Ishq: Not a Love Story Trailer

Ishq, starring Teja Sajja and Priya Prakash Varier, has the tagline "Not A Love Story." The trailer for the film was released today, and it clarifies the film's tagline. What begins as a love story between the two leads transforms into a suspense thriller. The plot moves from Vizag city to a village, where a cast of enigmatic characters is introduced. We are shown sketches of a snake swallowing a frog and an unknown male. Teja is being pursued by someone, and he is also being attacked by a woman. Teja locks himself in a room at the end of the trailer. The series of unconnected events further enhances the viewer's curiosity and has left them intrigued.

Army Of The Dead trailer

Army Of The Dead, directed by Zack Snyder, takes place after a zombie apocalypse has left Las Vegas in ruins and cut off from the remaining world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a retired zombie war hero who now works as a burger flipper on the outskirts of the town is confronted by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) and is offered the ultimate deal, he reluctantly takes it up. He has to break into the zombie-infested quarantined zone to extract $200 million from a vault underneath the strip until the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours.