'Fast And Furious 9' To 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard': Trailer Releases This Week

From Vin Diesel’s F9 (Fast and Furious 9) to Zack Synder’s Army of the Dead, a handful of filmmakers have released trailers of their upcoming projects this week. A few trailers garnered lukewarm response, while several of them have been widely anticipated by fans. From the F9 trailer to the Army of the Dead, here we have got you a list of top trailers of the upcoming Bollywood movies, Hollywood and regional movies that released this week from April 10 to April 17, 2021. Take a look.

List of upcoming Hollywood, Bollywood and regional movies

Fast and Furious 9

Universal Pictures has released the Fast and Furious 9 trailer. It is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Hollywood movies. The trailer is a complete package of action, family and the major plot twist. The film features Vin Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, and Nathalie Emmanuel, as well as newcomer John Cena, in an ensemble cast. It is slated to be released on July 8, 2021.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Lionsgate released the trailer of the action-comedy film that features Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson, Salma Hayek. Helmed by Patrick Hugues, Tom O’Conner has penned the screenplay after the successful The Hitman’s Bodyguard. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 16, 2021.

Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist

The trailer of the upcoming documentary was released recently. It is based on the life of the late actor, Chadwick Boseman. The trailer shows several people who knew him on a personal level, opening up about his journey in the entertainment industry. The documentary will be released on the online streaming site, Netflix.

Ishq

Priya Prakash Varrier and Teja Sajja’s upcoming film, Ishq’s trailer has been trending on Twitter. The highly-anticipated trailer of the upcoming Telugu film shows a swoon-worthy love story and how the couple turn their topsy-turvy as several mysterious incidents unfold. Helmed by SS Raju, the film is bankrolled by M/S. Megaa Supergood Films Pvt Ltd banner.

Army of the Dead

Zack Synder’s Army of the Dead’s trailer was released several days ago on social media. The trailer of the highly anticipated zombie-heist features Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Hiroyuki Sanada and Huma Qureshi. The trailer shows a casino boss with his expert team come together to survive the attacks of the Alpha zombies.