Fate The Winx Saga: Know What Is A 'changeling' And More About Bloom's Power

Fate: The Winx Saga is a teen drama series created by Brian Young, who also serves as the showrunner and executive producer. It has released on Netflix on January 22, 2021, and has garnered good reviews from many. But people have raised questions on what is a changeling in the series. Know about it and more.

What is a changeling in Fate the Winx Saga?

Fate the Winx Saga has Abigail Cowen playing the lead character as Bloom. The 16-year-old is a fire fairy who was raised by human parents on Earth. She is a first-year student at Alfea College – a magical teaching establishment in the Otherworld. As the show progress, Bloom discovers she is fate the wing saga’s changeling.

Bloom is called a “changeling” in Fate the Winx Saga. Her fellow fairy Aisha (Precious Mustapha) explains to her what is a changeling. A changeling is a fairy baby who has switched with a human baby at birth – a theory that Bloom denies as she calls herself a miracle baby. There were speculations that Bloom could be adopted as she did not come from a specific bloodline. She starts to research what is a changeling and it leads her to doubt where she came from.

Changeling on Winx was believed to be a thing of the past by Bloom, but Aisha’s claims put her on the edge. There are theories that Farah Dowling (Eve Best) was the one who switched Bloom with a human baby during her birth. Other fairies develop an obsession with Bloom when they learn she is a changeling, particularly Beatrix, essayed by Sadie Soverall. She explains to Bloom how they were both orphans from a place named Aster Dale which was destroyed by the evil Rosalind, played by Lesly Sharp.

Bloom is a fairy of the Dragon Flame. It means that she has the ability to control fire and the strength of her powers comes from channeling her emotions. More about what is a changeling in Fate the Winx Saga will be revealed in the future.

Fate the Winx Saga is inspired by the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, created by Iginio Straffi. The plot has a darker story than the cartoon with different characters and subplots. There are currently six episodes in the first season. It is directed by Lisa James Larsson and Hannah Quinn. The cast includes features Danny Griffin, Hannah van der, Westhyusen, Elisha Applebaum, Freddie Thorp, Eliot Salt, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Robert James-Collier, Alex Macqueen, Eva Birthistle, and Josh Cowdery.

