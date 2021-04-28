'Fatma' Review: Netizens Praise Burcu Biricik's Performance In Netflix's Crime Drama Show

Netflix has brought various shows and movies from different countries and is promoting diversity. Recently, the streaming platform released a murder mystery show titled Fatma. The Turkish language show tells the story of a mass murderer. The show is produced by Basak Abacigil and created as well as directed by Ozgur Onurme. Fans all around the world are praising the show. Read further to know more about Fatma's review.

Fatma (Netflix) Review *Spoiler Alert*

The story revolves around a cleaning lady that is played by Burcu Biricik. The cleaning lady looks out for her lost husband and as she asks around, the people shut her off. They treat her with disrespect and rudeness. She goes through a lot of struggle and has to face people who have nothing to offer to her. The woman mourns over her lost husband until a crime lord tells her that he knows where her husband is. The crime lord Åževket turns out to be yet another rude person who has no intention of helping the lady. After going through a lot, the lady finally loses her cool and shoots Åževket. This starts a chain of murders where some people are shot and some people are pushed in front of the train.

The lady goes on a killing spree as she murders people in search of her husband. She releases her frustration by killing people and she feels a sense of freedom as she murders people. The question is how long will she get away with the murders without anyone noticing her? Netizens took to their social media accounts to share their reviews of the show. Some of the users can't get over the beauty of the character and others are praising Burcu's acting skills. The audience has been rating the show "10 out of 10". Check out Fatma's review.

Fatma's review by netizens

I am already on episode 4...



Burcu’m... UNREAL @burcu_biricik ðŸ‘ðŸ¼



How she manages these physiological roles so effortlessly shows her great talent #Fatma #BurcuBiricik pic.twitter.com/eo5xyMrCD9 — ï½“ï½ï½’ï½ï½ˆ (@SaraLouTweets) April 27, 2021

10 out of 10 from #Fatma, produced by @netflix . Another 360 degree role to put on her chameleonic career.All of them are ðŸ™ŒðŸ™ŒðŸ™Œ. Patiently waiting for the announcement of the 2nd Season Release that would be probably next year #BurcuBiricik ðŸ–¤ðŸ–¤ðŸ–¤ðŸ–¤ pic.twitter.com/F8GeNEbrCJ — gretica (@gretica6) April 27, 2021

Burcu’s range is extraordinary



Give this girl a role and she will embody it with her whole being



Class of her own ðŸ”¥ðŸ’¥ðŸ¤#BurcuBiricik #Fatma #Kuzgun #DilaCebeci pic.twitter.com/O3JfAFceOo — ï½“ï½ï½’ï½ï½ˆ (@SaraLouTweets) April 27, 2021

More about Fatma on Netflix

The series was released on April 27 on Netflix. The show also features Ugur Yucel, Mehmet Yilmaz Ak, Hazal Turesan, Gulcin Kultur Sahin, Olgun Toker, Cagdas Onur Ozturk and many more. Watch the trailer of the show below.

Promo Image Source: Still from Fatma trailer