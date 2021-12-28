‘Fauda’ Season 4: Teaser Of Hit Israeli Series Out; Set To Be Launched On Netflix Soon

One of the most popular Israeli series internationally, Fauda is back with season four with new members in the squad for scuppering terror attacks and guiding military operations in Israel. Fueling the anticipation for its release, the makers recently dropped the teaser trailer introducing the new faces and missions that the commando unit of the Israel army will engage in. Check out the trailer and more details on this release date below.

'Fauda' teaser trailer

The makers dropped the exciting teaser trailer of the series providing a first look into the new characters and setups of Fauda season 4. The trailer pledged a mammoth setup for the new season as the series seemed to have gone international this time. It also promised to entail more thrilling and exciting missions than the previous three seasons. Season four will have ten spiders in total.

Played by series co-creator Lior Raz, Doron will be seen countering the attacks of Palestinian militants in the West Bank as well as the Hezbollah activists from Lebanon. As per a report from Deadline, the series is currently in mid-production and it is scheduled to release on Israel’s Yes TV in mid-2022. Additionally, audiences across the world will be able to enjoy the new season on Netflix next year.

Season four will witness the return of many characters namely Itzik Cohen, Rona-Lee Shimon, Idan Amedi, Doron Ben David, Yaacov Zada Daniel and more. Meanwhile, new actors like Inbar Lavi, Mark Ivanir, Amir Boutrous among others will engage in some high octane action this season. Co-created by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, Fuada is well on its way to becoming the longest-running series in Israel.

More on Fauda

The show enjoys a large following in India as it is one of the most popular Israeli shows in the country. Earlier, Israel's new Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, expressed his surprise at the growing popularity of the show, as per ANI. He stated, ''Happy & surprised to see how popular 'Fauda' is in India. Hopefully, we will be able to bring one of the main actors to the show here. We are still working on it."

Image: Instagram/@faudaofficialtv