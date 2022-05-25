Last Updated:

'FBI' Season Finale Pulled After Deadly Elementary School Shooting In Texas

CBS pulled the season finale of 'FBI' after the deadly elementary school shooting in Texas, in which at least 19 students and two adults have been killed.

Press Trust Of India
FBI

Image: @FBICBS/Instagram


CBS pulled the season finale of FBI after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas. 

The network said Tuesday that it will not air the show's season four finale titled Prodigal Son. The decision was made by CBS after a gunman killed at least 19 students and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. 

The finale's storyline involved a suspected student's participation in a deadly robbery. It's unclear whether the episode will air in the future.

The synopsis reads: As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal's son, who is reluctant to cooperate.

The network will re-air the show's 12th episode Under Pressure in place of the season finale.

Apple TV+ also canceled a red carpet event for its season two of its show Physical, which stars Rose Byrne, because of the shooting. 

(Image: @FBICBS/Instagram)

Tags: FBI, CBS, Texas school shooting
