'FBI' Season Finale Pulled After Deadly Elementary School Shooting In Texas

Image: @FBICBS/Instagram
CBS pulled the season finale of FBI after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.
The network said Tuesday that it will not air the show's season four finale titled Prodigal Son. The decision was made by CBS after a gunman killed at least 19 students and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
The finale's storyline involved a suspected student's participation in a deadly robbery. It's unclear whether the episode will air in the future.
The synopsis reads: As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal's son, who is reluctant to cooperate.
The network will re-air the show's 12th episode Under Pressure in place of the season finale.
Apple TV+ also canceled a red carpet event for its season two of its show Physical, which stars Rose Byrne, because of the shooting.
