Filmmaker Jim Sheridan To Create Documentary Series On Fraudster Giovanni Di Stefano

Director Jim Sheridan who is known for making films like My Left Foot, In the Name of The Father, and The Boxer, is coming back with a documentary series based on a convicted fraudster and pretend lawyer Giovanni Di Stefano. The series is going to be based mostly on The Devil’s Advocate which is Giovanni Di Stefano’s biography and is written by his son Michael Di Stefano.

Jim Sheridan and his crew have acquired the rights of the book The Devil's Advocate. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they are currently negotiating with broadcasting platforms to produce a restricted documentary series. The show is believed to be titled The Devil's Advocate - How To Win Friends and Influence Despots.

Giovanni Di Stefano has been connected in several high-profile cases of infamous defendants worldwide. Be it former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega or former dictator of Iraq Saddam Hussein, Giovanni Di Stefano can be found connected to many such high-profile cases. He was also concerned in the authorized circumstances with Late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic, cult chief, and serial killer Charles Manson. Later on, he was arrested in 2011 and jailed for posing as a lawyer when he certainly didn't have any qualifications to be one.

Sheridan stated the story of Giovanni Di Stefano is intriguing and truly unique. He said that the lead character is simply unbelievable and he is delighted to have the full co-operation of Giovanni, his family, and his legal team. Giovanni will be released later this year from prison after serving an eight-year sentence for masquerading as a lawyer without any license or qualifications.

Jezz Vernon who is a government producer of Port Royal Media also stated that the workforce is all ready to help Jim Sheridan. He added that the workforce realizes the imaginative vision and "jaw-dropping" topics of Jim Sheridan and is all ready to help him. Furthermore, he expressed his excitement that the Giovanni family has chosen to work exclusively with the crew of Jim Sheridan and the project will go to full steam when Giovanni will be released from prison this year. He also said that the whole crew is excited to cover the next adventures of Giovanni's life and exploits on his return to Italy.

The production of the series has started and the crew of Jim Sheridan has already filmed with the spouse and sons of Giovanni in Belgrade and London. Giovanni's mother is in Italy and is being interviewed within the UK Jail. The makers are hoping to release the series in March 2022.

Image Credits: Screengrab from an AP video