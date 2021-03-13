Films Like Bombay Rose That You Can Watch On The Weekend; See Full List

Bombay Rose may have streamed on Netflix only a few days ago but has already started receiving strong reaction by the audience. The animated film has a traditional Indian backdrop and depicts the country’s local culture quite well. A long list of animated films have released in the last few years that have catchy concepts, with a unique theme given to each one of them. Now that the weekend has finally arrived, here is a list of some of the top animated movies like Bombay Rose that viewers can watch.

Top animated films like Bombay Rose

Moana

Released in 2016, Moana witnesses Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho lending their voices for the lead characters of Maui and Moana respectively. The film depicts a determined young girl who sails in the ocean to find a demigod, who would help her save her island and her tribe. This film subtly portrays the journey of a young and strong woman, quite like Bombay Rose.

Coco

Coco is arguably one of the top animated films of recent times, which aptly portrays the Mexican culture. It shows the story of a young boy Miguel, who travels to the Land of Dead to seek blessings from a famous musician who he believes is his ancestor, since his family members won’t support him. This film depicts Mexican culture surrounded by its music and festivals, just like Bombay Rose portrays the Indian culture and traditions.

Zootopia

Zootopia is yet another stories that shows a determined female cop, who wants to do good for the community. The film shows animals from different backgrounds living together in a society, quite like humans. It portrays how social conflicts are often created in a society with individuals from different walks of life, which is also subtly present in Bombay Rose.

Ratatouille

Ratatouille is a unique story of a rat Remy, who aspires to be a chef in world that is dominated by humans, who seem to hate his kind. Even though he is encouraged by everyone to drop his dream, he finds a unique way of pursuing it. This film shows how social stigmas often affect individuals, quite like Bombay Rose.

Pocahontas

Pocahontas is an older animated film, which was released way back in 1995. It shows the story of a Native American girl who falls in love with a man of the other culture and their romance is frowned upon. It is quite similar to the plot of Bombay Rose, which also depicts a forbidden love story.