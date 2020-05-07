Filmyhit Leaks 'Smoke' Web Series On Their Platform For Illegal Download

Yet another movie has become the target of piracy. Filmyhit has released the film Smoke web series on their website, and it is now available for the public for illegal download. Filmyhit leaked this film after it debuted on the OTT platform Eros Now.

Read Also | 'The Lift Boy' Full Movie Leaked By Tamilrockers For Free Download

Filmyhit leaks Smoke web series on their platform

Smoke web series download is available to download illegally at Filmyhit. Smoke is a series set in Goa and explores that dark web of drugs, Mafia and the desire for power. This series also shows how cartels are at war with each other and how they survive it as the competition increases. Smoke web series was released on Eros Now in 2018 and 2019. We can see Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Mandira Bedi, Gulshan Devaiah and Amit Sial in lead roles this web series. Smoke is directed by Neel Guha and the story is written by Ayush Raina and Vijay Maurya (dialogues). Smoke web series has an 8.9-star rating on IMDb and has been loved by the fans.

Eros Now to premiere its original series #Smoke at the coveted annual event #MIPCOM2018, being held at Cannes on 15 Oct 2018... Stars Kalki Koechlin, Mandira Bedi, Jim Sarbh, Amit Sial, Gulshan Devaiah, Satyadeep Mishra, Neal Bhoopalam, Prakash Belawadi and late Tom Alter. pic.twitter.com/7EDqu3hphQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2018

Read Also | 'The Treacherous' Download Now Made Available By Piracy Site Tamilrockers

Filmyhit is one of the most popular pirated content download sites in India. Filmyhit is known to leak Bollywood, Hollywood and various regional movies and web series on its site. Because of leaks like these, the makers and the creators of the films and series have to suffer a huge financial loss. Apart from Smoke web series, Filmyhit has also leaked several films and series on their platform. Some of its latest targets are Bloodshot, 365 Days, and several other film and web series.

Read Also | Four More Shots Please | Amazon Original Web Series Leaked By Tamilrockers

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Read Also | Tamilrockers Leaks 'Shooter' Full Movie Online For Download Ahead Of Its Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.