Filmymeet Leaks Barkha Singh, Tanuj Virwani's 'Murder Meri Jaan' Post Web Release

Filmymeet is an Indian torrent site that has been responsible for leaking many newly released Bollywood and Hollywood movies and shows. Pirating is one of the major challenges that big film production companies are facing and Filmymeet is amongst the many Indian sites that pirate newly released streaming content and movies. Recently, Filmymeet released the latest Dinsey+ Hotstar show starring Barkha Singh and Tanuj Virwani, Murder Meri Jaan.

Murder Meri Jaan download on Filmymeet:

Murder Meri Jaan is an Indian web series starring Bollywood actor Tanuj Virwani along with a popular face from the digital world, Barkha Singh. The web series is directed by Nisheeth Neerav Neelkanth. The show is jointly produced by Harjeet Chhabra and

Nisheeth Neerav Neelkanth. Alongside Tanuj and Barkha, the ensemble star cast of the series also features Sharat Sonu and Deepika Amin, among many others.

The streaming giant drops fresh episodes of the series daily from May 7, 2021, onwards under their segment titled "Disney+ Hotstar Quix". Each episode of the series is approximately 13-minute long. However, shortly after its web release of the series, fans were shocked to see that it was available on the pirated Indian torrent website Filmymeet.

Murder Meri Jaan Review, Plot & more

On its IMDb page, the show has received an overwhelming response as its rating reads 7.5 out of 10. Meanwhile, in the "User Reviews" section, a handful of moviegoers have praised the storyline and the performance of the star cast. The official synopsis of the series on the streaming platform reads, "One is a con artist, another a top-cop - Sonal and Aditya are an unusual couple. Together they solve crimes while the mystery between them continues to puzzle." The story of this series revolves around ACP Aditya, who marries a Con Bride Sonal Arora and finds himself implicated in an unsolicited marriage.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

