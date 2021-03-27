'Filmyzilla' And Other Websites Leak 'Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare' Season 2

Films and web series have often fallen prey to piracy in the early days of its release in the past. The leaking of film projects online has become one of the biggest challenges of filmmakers and distributors since the last few years. Among the latest web series that have become a victim of piracy is Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare season 2, which stars popular stand-up comedian Zakir Khan. The series has been recently leaked on multiple websites including ‘Filmyzilla’, right around the day of its release on Amazon Prime Video.

Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare season 2 leaked online

The release of the second season of this web series was awaited by quite some time by the fans. Scheduled to release on March 26 on Amazon Prime, the announcement of this series’ release had created a lot of excitement among fans. However, its release was somehow spoilt by the news that websites such as ‘Filmyzilla’ have leaked this series online. This series has also been leaked on other known sites such as ‘Tamilrockers’, according to thebulletintime.com. They have also been responsible for the leaking of other web series and films as well.

The leaking of film projects especially before or during the early days of their releases creates a massive trouble for everyone related to them. Producers and distributors are the ones who end up suffering the losses whenever such leaks take place. With Zakir Khan in the lead, the series has been directed by Shashank Shah and produced by OML (Only Much Louder) Entertainment. There has been no word yet from any of the concerned parties about the leak of this series.

The plot of the second season shows Ronnie stepping into the world of politics after an exciting end of the first season. The first season of Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare enjoyed a strong success and was received massive popularity among the audience. It was given up a thumbs up by the critics as well.