Filmyzilla Leaks Abhay Deol's '1962: The War In The Hills' Download Days After Its Release

The piracy of movies and entertainment content is still a huge problem in many countries including India. And now with many movies making their way into OTT platforms due to lockdown restrictions, it has become even easier for illegal sites to leak them hours after their release. Filmyzilla is probably the most popular website out of the lot to leak digital content religiously. Its most recent felony was for the movie 1962: The War in the Hills download.

Filmyzilla leaks 1962: The War in the Hills full series download

1962: The War in the Hills is an Indian war drama inspired by true events starring Abhay Deol in the lead role. The series had its official release on Hotstar on February 26, 2021. As a result of the Filmyzilla leak, the series is bound to have incurred a huge loss for the makers in terms of viewership and revenue. It must be noted that illegal downloads of content are viewed as a felony in India and can cause several repercussions. There's no doubt that many viewers get trapped in this vicious cycle every day.

1962: The War in the Hills is a fictional take on one of the fiercest battles fought between 125 Indian soldiers, led by their leader Major Suraj Singh, and 3000 Chinese for the freedom of Ladakh. The series attempts to give viewers a close-up lens view into the lives of the soldiers who sacrifice themselves day in-and-out for the future of this country. The Abhay Deol starrer is a part of Hotstar specials and is receiving a good amount of attention online. It has garnered mixed reviews though, due to its long-running time and poor visual effects. But many have even come in support of this series and said that such content must be released and encouraged more often.

OTT platforms bring new movies from around the world to their library every Friday due to the ongoing pandemic situation and lockdown restrictions that refrain people from going to theatres. Rumour has it that filmmakers are in talks of incorporating digital releases as a way to be alongside theatre releases going forward. Hotstar, the 1962 series' distributor, offers several packages of the nominal amount that can be viewed as worth it for the amount of content it brings to the table.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

