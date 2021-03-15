Filmyzilla Leaks Love J Action Download On Its Website Days After The Release

Filmyzilla is one of the most notorious websites known to release illegal copies of ongoing movies and series within hours of their release. SonyLIV original's Love J Action was the latest series to fall into their court and saw itself being illegally downloaded from other sites. Such leaks cause a huge loss to the makers and have inevitably done more harm for Love J Action. Viewers are always advised to refrain from downloading pirated copies.

Love J Action is set against the backdrop of Lucknow and attempts to show viewers the toxic side of love when it turns into an obsession. Jackson Awasthi is in love with Kamya, a girl from a rich and conservative family who is getting engaged to Police Superintendent Abhay Anand. As per the trailer, Jackson seems to have abducted Kamya, which commences the wild cat and mouse chase between the cop and the villain. According to Binged review, the series at the latter half also turns into a con game and a money heist and has many shocking plot twists woven into it.

This series comes under the Liv Premium collection alongside other originals like Scam 1992 and JL50. Users have to pay Rs. 999 a year to get access to this content. Many are being lured to watch the series illegally as it can be viewed free of cost. However, people don't understand the much bigger repercussions related to such activities. Since this act is viewed as illegal in many countries including our own, its promotion is not taken lightly and can cause serious damage to the ones who are using it. Therefore, it is advised to steer clear from such crimes and instead, follow the ethical route by viewing the series on SonyLIV only.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)