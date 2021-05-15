Filmyzilla Leaks Pratik Gandhi's Web Series 'Vitthal Teedi' Online Days After Release

Piracy of movies and other forms of entertainment is still a major issue in many countries, particularly in India. Due to lockdown restrictions, many movies are now available on OTT platforms, making it even easier for unauthorised sites to leak them hours after their release. Filmyzilla is by far the most common website for releasing digital content on a regular basis. The website recently leaked the Gujarati web series Vitthal Teedi.

Filmyzilla leaks Pratik Gandhi starrer Vitthal Teedi

Pratik Gandhi's Vitthal Teedi recently premiered on the OTT platform Oho Gujarati. They released the first season titled Chapter 1. However, a few days after its release, the website leaked the entire season which is now available to viewers who are not subscribed to the OTT platform. The series makers are estimated to have suffered a significant loss in terms of ratings and sales as a result of the Filmyzilla leak. Illegal content downloads are considered a crime in India and can result in a variety of consequences. Every day, many viewers are undoubtedly stuck in this vicious loop.

This series comes under the Oho Gujarati collection alongside other shows Kadak Meethi and Sambhlo Chho. Users have to pay Rs. 499 a year to get access to this content. Many people are being enticed to watch the series illegally because it is available for free. People, on the other hand, are unaware of the far-reaching consequences of such practices. Since this act is illegal in many nations, including our own, its promotion is not taken lightly and can result in severe consequences for those who engage in it. As a result, it is recommended to avoid such crimes.

More about Vitthal Teedi

Vitthal Teedi is directed by Abhishek Jain and stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles. The show also features actors like Ragi Jani, Prashant Barot, Prem Gadhvi, Brinda Trivedi and Jagjeetsinh Vadher. It revolves around Vitthal Tripathi who is skilled at playing cards. He is a gambler who decides to join a bigger league to earn more money. The first season consists of 6 episodes in total.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

Image: Still from Vitthal Teedi

