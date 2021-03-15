Filmyzilla Leaks Qubool Hai 2.0 Download Days After Reboot Releases On Zee5

Qubool Hai 2.0 is a Zee original series that sees the promising return of the soap opera in an OTT format after 5 years. The soap opera had pioneered content around Islam culture in India and was highly appreciated for it. Surbhi and Karan's chemistry was the most-talked-about scene at the time of its run and their return as the same characters have fans exclaiming with Zoya's infamous dialogue, "Allah Miyah!"

Filmyzilla Leaks Qubool Hai 2.0 Download

Days after its release, Qubool Hai 2.0 saw misfortune in the form of their pirated copies hovering around the Internet for free downloads. Such leaks cause a huge loss to the makers and can be assumed the same for Qubool Hai 2.0. Zee5 packages range from Rs. 99 to Rs. 499, depending on the duration of the subscription. But since the show is available free of cost on many of the illegal websites like Filmyzilla, viewers have been lured to make a bad choice.

Please note that this act is considered a heinous crime in many countries including India and can account for immeasurable repercussions to its promoters. It is advised to steer clear from such crimes and instead, follow the ethical route by viewing the series on Zee5 only. Owing to its established roots, the reboot has already become a hit on the platform and is dominating Twitter with overwhelming reviews.

About Qubool Hai 2.0

According to Zee5, Qubool Hai 2.0 is a romantic drama that has a theme of revenge and patriotism attached to it. In a Tiger Zinda Hai-isque theme, the premise follows the story of Asad, an Indian agent, who under suspicious circumstances meets and falls in love with Zoya, a woman from Islamabad, Pakistan. Will their love triumph over the borders of the two countries?

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)