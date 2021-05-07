Final Season Trailer Of 'The Bold Type' Is Out, Teases Reunion For Two Beloved Couples

The much-awaited final season of the drama-comedy series, The Bold Type is expected to see some romantic reunions. The dramedy series also has some shocking revelations for its viewers as it signs off with its fifth season. On Thursday, May 6, 2021, Freeform dropped the trailer of the final season of the show in which the three stars can be seen dealing with some flames in their life.

The Bold Type Season 5 trailer out now

At the beginning of the trailer, Sutton announces that the three of them are finally living together as she takes a selfie to post it on Instagram. While Jane, Sutton, and Kat celebrate the success of Scarlett, Jane addresses an audience for her leadership skills. The trailer then starts digging into their individual lives and old and new love angles.

Kat has some revelations in the final season

Kat reveals that she feels guilty for sleeping with Eva and leaves Sutton in shock. Kat later comes across her on-again, off-again girlfriend Adena and refuses to talk about Eva. Some flashes of Kat and Adena can also be seen in the two-minute trailer.

Sutton finds it hard to get over Richard

Sutton can be seen struggling in getting over Richard as she discusses it with her two best friends. However, Richard can be seen confessing that he misses her while sitting in a restaurant. Sutton, in reply, asks Richard what they are doing when Richard says, "Can't we live in the dream a little while longer?".

Jane has a new writer

The final season has something new planned for Jane as she has some connection with one of her writers. Sutton claims that he likes Jane when Jane reminds her that he just works under her. However, Jane and her writer's chemistry can be seen in the rest of the trailer. Jane also says it is her time to live in the moment and take risks.

About The Bold Type's final season

The Bold Type is a drama-comedy series that airs on Freeform. The plot of the series revolves around three women who work in a magazine named Scarlett in New York. The Bold Type's cast includes Katie Steven, Meghann Fahy, and Aisha Dee in the lead roles. The final season of the show will premiere on May 26, 2021, and consists of six episodes.

IMAGE: STILL FROM THE BOLD TYPE'S SEASON 5 TRAILER

