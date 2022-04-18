Finn Wolfhard Correlates Stranger Things 4 To Harry Potter; Says 'those Movies Got Darker'

The kids of Hawkins of Indiana are all set to face new supernatural beings in the fourth season of Stranger Things set to release on May 27, 2022. The exciting trailer of the series shows the gang namely Eleven, Will Byers, Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson and Lucas Sinclair facing even bigger threats to their town while Eleven seeks to regain her powers. They will also explore a haunted home, Creel House, where chaos will ensue and danger will follow.

While the anticipation of the release of Stranger Things 4 builts up, actor Finn Wolfhard who plays Mike Wheeler, dished on the new season. In an interesting comparison, the young actor equated the upcoming series to the globally renowned magical film franchise Harry Potter.

Finn Wolfhard compares Stranger Things to Harry Potter

As per reported by Screen Rant, during a presentation shown to the media by creators Ross and creator Matt Duffer last year in June, the duo talked about how the forthcoming season will turn darker. During the session, Finn Wolfhard drew a parallel between the Harry Potter franchise--which ran for over nine years where the cast grew up in front of the audience--and Stranger Things which will end with volume 2 of season four.

The 19-year-old actor opined that the Harry Potter films turned 'darker' with each release and added, ''That's kind of where we're at now,''. He continued, ''Inherently it becomes darker every season. It gets funnier, it gets scarier, it gets more dramatic''. The young actor also acknowledged how the cast is growing up considering the first season was released in 2016.

He continued, ''I think that just comes with all of us growing up and getting older. We're not all going to be in mop top wigs when we're 40 years old, screaming about demogorgons and stuff." Wolfhard quipped, ''And I like to compare it to Harry Potter – those movies became darker [the longer they went] and that’s kind of where we’re at now in the progression, in my opinion.”

Stranger Things 4 will see the return of the majority of the cast namely Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery and more. Volume one will release on May 27 while the second volume, which will mark the end of the series, will release on July 1, 2022.

