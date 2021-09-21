First Look Of ‘Station 19’ & ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season Premiere Crossover Event Out; Watch

ABC is ready to amaze Grey's Anatomy and Station 19's fans with a whole new crossover premiere event. The network recently dropped the official trailer of the dramatic crossover episodes. While fans were already waiting for the upcoming premiere, the big leaps of faith, unprecedented emergencies and hope to see a familiar face in the trailer made people more eager to watch it.

The crossover episodes will mark the return of Station19's fifth and Grey's Anatomy's 18th season. The crossover episodes will begin on September 30 on ABC. The episodes will see the aftermath of Carina and Maya's wedding. It will also see budding Romance between old Flames and some medical emergencies. This is not the first time that the two shows are colliding. The shows came together earlier this year to bid farewell to Dr Andrew DeLuca, played by Giacomo Giannotti.

The upcoming season of Grey's Anatomy, Here Comes The Sun, would continue its previous storyline. It will also reflect the post COVID World and new chapters in the lives of people at Grey Sloan. However, the trailer of the crossover event also suggested someone from the past returning to Meredith's life. Meredith would meet a dynamic doctor from her past who has a connection with her mother in the upcoming season.

Details about Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo in the lead role of Meredith Grey. The show's plot revolves around surgical interns and their supervisors embark upon a medical journey and come across several heart-wrenching stories in their careers. Their journey demands some life-changing decisions in order to become the finest doctors. The show also cast Patrick Dempsey, Catherine Heigl, Sandra Oh, Jesse Williams and Kate Walsh. The show first premiered on March 27, 2005.

Details about Station 19

Station 19 follows a group of heroic firefighters of the Seattle Fire Department. They serve at the department's station 19. The plot revolves around Andy Herrera, a confident Firefighter and the daughter of a formidable head of the firehouse. The show also sees Jack, another fearless firefighter who works with Andy. The two are also joined by Dean Miller, Maya Bishop, Victoria Hughes, and Travis Montgomery. The team save several lines during their job and meet unexpected accidents.

Image: Instagram/@greysab, @station19