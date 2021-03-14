Five 'Firefly Lane' Moments That Teach Us Some Valuable Lessons About Life

The American Drama Firefly Lane followed the journey of two best friends from her teenage years through their adulthood. Starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, Firefly Lane season ended on a cliffhanger. Fans are now eagerly waiting for a Netflix announcement of the renewal of Firefly Lane season 2.

The story to two best friends, Kate and Tully played by Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl respectively, who first met as teenagers go through several ups and downs in their friendship. From personal life to career, both their paths seemed to have crossed in one way or another for better or for worse. But with their rocky friendship throughout the years, there are moments in the series which showed its viewers the importance of a strong bond and some valuable lessons on relationships. Here are 5 takeaways from the series that will make us reflect on our choices and relate to the ones we have already made.

1. Sometimes being a good friend means saying nothing.

The series narrated the rocky friendship of Kate and Tully and how they unintentionally got entangled in their personal life. While we may have the best interest in our hearts for our friends, it is also necessary to remember that sometimes, doing nothing means doing something. In one scene, Tully signed a parental form of Kate's daughter that consent her from taking birth pills. Kate was not pleased with Tully's action even though the latter had the best interest for her goddaughter (Kate's daughter) in her heart.

Pic Credit: Still from Firefly Lane.

2. Guys would come and go; girlfriends are forever!

Kate and Tully are shown completely opposite to each other. Kate represented a nerdy girl while Tully was among the popular girls of the school. This continued to their adulthood as Kate went through a nasty divorce in season one of Firefly Lane while Tully could be seen flirting with a widower. Even with their differences, Kate and Tully can be seen sticking up for each other throughout the show.

Pic Credit: Still from Firefly Lane.

3. ' I love you and I know you love me'

Kate's relationship with her daughter Marah is filled with ups and downs. As Marah's parents go through a divorce, she decided to act out as a rebel in school which causes Kate to miss out on her job interview. Even after their rocky moments, Kate made sure to stick by her daughter and to let her know that she is loved.

Pic Credit: Still from Firefly Lane.

4. Sticking up for your best friend

No amount of jealousy and insecurities could trample on a friendship that comes from the heart. Kate's daughter Marah being fed up with her mother talked to Tully. Tully ended up taking her best friend's side where she said to Marah that Kate was the kindest person she had ever met. She further proved her point by saying that Kate was kind at 14 even though no one is ever kind at that age.

Pic Credit: Still from Firefly Lane.

5. Tully's passion

From a motherless abandoned child to a successful broadcast journalist, Tully never seemed to have given up on her passion. Instead of wallowing in self-pity and cursing her destiny, Tully transformed her situation once she realized her dream. Working hard for her dream Tully made sure to reach her goal and achieve her dream.

Pic Credit: Still from Firefly Lane.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.