'Fleabag' & 'Sherlock' Stars Sian, Jonathan Join Cast Of 'His Dark Materials'

The BBC-HBO fantasy series His Dark Materials has announced the joining of two additional cast members- Fleabag star Sian Clifford and Sherlock actor Jonathan Aris in its upcoming third season.

As per the Deadline, Clifford and Aris will be cast as 'Gallivespian spies' namely Agent Salmakia and Commander Roke respectively in Philip Pullman's book series. In Pullman's book, Gallivespians are referred to as tiny humanoids that evolved in their native universe's planet earth. Describing it, Pullman in his book, wrote:

"He was striking to look at: he was no taller than Lord Asriel''s hand span and as slender as a dragonfly, but the rest of Lord Asriel''s captains treated him with profound respect, for he was armed with a poisonous sting in the spurs on his heels. He and his kind, the Gallivespians, had few of the qualities of good spies except, of course, their exceptional smallness: they were so proud and touchy that they would never have remained inconspicuous if they had been of Lord Asriel''s size."

Fleabag's Sian Clifford and Sherlock's Jonathon Aris in the BBC-HBO series

Clifford is best known for playing Claire in the BBC comedy-drama series Fleabag. For her powerful performance, the actor won a BAFTA and was also honoured with a Primetime Emmy nomination. She has also featured in ITV/ Amazon series Vanity fair and iTV limited series Quiz.

Aris, on the other hand, rose to fame for his role as Anderson in BBC's Sherlock alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. He was also recently seen in Amazon Prime Video's Good Omens as the angelic quartermaster.

About His Dark Materials season 3

The production of the third and final season of the fantasy series His Dark Materials began earlier this year in the UK. The new season will be based on the most complex and ambitious trilogy of Philip Pullman's novel- The Amber Spyglass. In the upcoming season, Lyra played by actor Dafne Keen and Will played by Amir Wilson will be travelling through different worlds to find each other.

The other cast members who will return for the third season include James McAvoy (Lord Asriel), Ruth Wilson (Mrs. Coulter), Will Keen (Father McPhail), Simone Kirby (Mary Malone), Ruta Gedminstas (Serafina Pekkala), and Jade Anouka (Ruta Skadi). Earlier, those who joined the cast of the series are Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Commander Ogunwe and Jamie Ward as Father Gomez.

His Dark Materials is bankrolled by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema. The series airs on BBC One in the UK and HBO in the US.

With Inputs from