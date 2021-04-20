Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2021 Features K-pop Stars IU, Jackson Wang, Hwasa, Suzy & Others

Recently, Forbes released the list of 30 Under 30 Asia 2021, which featured several hard-working entrepreneurs, scientists, activists and young leaders over the years despite the COVID-19 struggle. Among the names mentioned in the Forbes’ list are South Korean pop stars and actors such as IU, GOT7’s Jackson Wang, Mamamoo’s Hwasa, Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk. In the entertainment and sports category, the factors considered while including the names are ‘demonstration of leadership, impact, the potential of success and the embodiment of the entrepreneurial spirit synonymous with Forbes’. Other factors are innovation, disruption- as well as the size and growth of their ventures in the categories- a role in final decision making.

South Korea’s renowned singer, songwriter and actor, IU, real name Lee Ji-Eun, is one of the names mentioned on the list. The 27-year-old is one of the top soloists in the country and has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade now. She is popular for her performances in K-dramas such as Hotel Del Luna, My Mister, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart among others. She recently released her album titled Lilac on March 25, 2021.

The other one listed is GOT7’s rapper-singer-songwriter, Jackson Wang. Alongside participating in group activities, the singer is an established musician in China and in other countries. At the age of 27, the former is the CEO of the company Team Wang and has multiple divisions under the company which also includes the design department. With several single releases in 2021 in Mandarin and English languages, the singer plans to release over 40 songs this year alone with two albums in Chinese and English each.

Another renowned artist listed is Mamamoo’s Hwasa, real name Ahn Hye-jin. She has been working as a singer and songwriter for many years now and has made her solo debut in 2019 with single Twit. In June 2020, she released her debut EP, Maria which was listed number seven on Billboard World Albums Chart and went on to be listed as number one on US iTunes Albums Chart, making her the first female Korean solo artist. She has also collaborated with other artists such as Dua Lipa on Physical.

Bae Suzy has also been listed in Forbes. She began her career as a girl group’s member, Miss A under JYP Entertainment company in 2010. She made her acting debut with K-drama Dream High in 2011. Over a decade later, the former continued her acting career in films and television. She was last seen in Start-Up, which was well received by the viewers.

Actor Nam Joo Hyuk has also appeared on the list. He started her career as a model and later went on to feature in Korean dramas and then films. He made his big-screen debut with the historical, The Great Battle. He was last seen in Netflix’s The School Nurse Files and Start-Up.